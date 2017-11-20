Ohio convicted killer: Civil rights violated when dreadlocks cut

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Cecil Koger, convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. Koger filed a federal lawsuit in November 2017 claiming prison staff have forcibly cut his hair five times in violation of his civil rights, saying his faith of Rastafarianism requires him to wear his hair in dreadlocks. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS (AP) — A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of inmate Cecil Koger says his faith of Rastafarianism requires him to wear his hair in dreadlocks.

The lawsuit filed last week says the prison has forcibly cut his hair five times, impeding his ability to practice his religion.

The lawsuit says Ohio’s prison system has allowed dreadlocks for other inmates and seeks to force the prison system to recognize Rastafarianism as a religion. A message was left with the Ohio prisons system seeking comment.

The 35-year-old Koger is serving a 33-year sentence for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

