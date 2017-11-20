Police cruiser involved in crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. between Autumn Ridge and Benchwood Drive Monday.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved and if there are any injuries.

