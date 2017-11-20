Police need help identifying fraudulent credit card suspect

By Published:
Photo courtesy Huber Heights Police Division

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are asking for help identifying a person suspected of using fraudulent credit card.

According to the police division, the suspect who is carrying a bag in the photo below used the fraudulent credit card November 3 at a store in the area.

Photo courtesy Huber Heights Police Division

If you have any information about this suspect or the incident, you are encouraged to call the Huber Heights Police at (937) 233-2080.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

 

