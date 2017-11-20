Police need help identifying suspects from Butler Township businesses

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects and are asking the public for help identifying them.

The first incident happened around November 3 where a female is suspected of stealing merchandise from The Boot Company Store in the 3700 block Maxton Road.

The second incident happened around November 9 where one female suspect was at a Frisch’s restaurant November 9 and passed two counterfeit bills.

Police say this happened at the Frisch’s restaurant in the 3310 block of Benchwood Road.

If you have any information about these incidents, please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”