Police: Suspect steals items from local gas station

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Local police are asking for your help to identify a woman suspected of stealing items from a gas station.

The Kettering Police Department is looking for this woman from surveillance video at a United Dairy Farmers gas station in the 2200 block of East Dorothy Lane where reports say she stole items from the store on November 13.

Surveillance photo provided by the Kettering Police Department

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 225- 2555.