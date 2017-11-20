Preparing your home for the winter months

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Winter is just a month away and soon furnaces will be working overtime trying to keep us warm. There are a few ways to keep your home warm during the winter months.

On a crisp, winter day the goal is to keep the cold air out and the warm air in. Triple-A insurance agent Andrew Theilman walks around this home and shows us a few ways we can get ready for the winter months.First, take a look at your pipes under the sink.

“Pipes to kitchens on exterior walls should have insulation on them. It’s an easy way to prevent freezing and busted pipes,” Andrew Thielman says.

Next, make sure you know where your main water shut off valve is located. We found this one clearly marked in the basement.

“Now one of the things I would recommend is instead of having this type of turn-off instead have this type of quick turn-off, the reason for that is it’s easy to just shut it down quick,” Thielman explains.

Now to the furnace.

This one is new and doesn’t need a filter change as often as an older furnace would. Theilman suggests keeping a record on the outside of your furnace when you change filters.

What you set your thermostat doesn’t really matter as much if you have a new system. but if you have an older thermostat it’s a different story.

“The lower it can go and the more even temperature you can keep the better it is on your electric or gas bill to heat your home,” Thielman says.

Finally step outside and walk around the exterior of your home. Look for large branches or limbs that are too close to the house. Make sure your gutters are clear so water flows smoothly.

Making a few adjustments outside and inside your home can make a big difference when it comes to battling the bitter cold.

Here are some cold weather tips from Dayton Power and Light.

