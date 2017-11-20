Pringles unveils Thanksgiving chips that taste like turkey, mashed potatoes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WKRG) — No fork, no problem. Now you can enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in chip form.

Pringles unveiled a Thanksgiving pack that has 8 flavors, each representing a signature holiday item.

The flavors include:

  • Turkey
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Creamed Corn
  • Stuffing
  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Pumpkin Pie

Instead of the traditional Pringles can, the holiday set is served in a TV dinner-style tray.

The box even has “recipe” suggestions, such as stacking the turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing chips to taste like a leftover sandwich.

Before you cancel your Thanksgiving plans, you should know that Pringles said the packs are not available in retail stores.

Pringles hinted at a nationwide release in the future.

Pringles is owned by Kellogg’s, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

