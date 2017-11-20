School district: Board not liable for teen killing herself

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.

The Fairfield City School District argues its board and administrators couldn’t have known Emilie Olsen would kill herself. The district argues the board is a political subdivision that can’t be held liable on the wrongful death claim under legal doctrine.

The district also wants a judge to disregard testimony from 10 witnesses who brought forward allegations about bullying after Olsen’s death.

Her parents allege that Olsen was bullied because she was Asian-American and that school officials knew about the bullying but failed to stop it. They’re also suing school employees and students they accuse of bullying.