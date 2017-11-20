Trump promises ‘huge tax cut for Christmas’

By Published:
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump announces that the United States will designate North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is promising to give Americans “a huge tax cut for Christmas.”

Trump said Monday before a Cabinet meeting that a tax overhaul “will bring urgent to relief to hardworking families.” Trump praised the House passage of a tax bill last week and said he said he was “very hopeful” that the Senate would also approve a version.

The president said he expected to work with Republicans in the House and Senate on a plan that will be “spectacular for growth and spectacular for the people of this country.” He said it would reduce rates, simplify the tax code and promote job growth.

Trump said that the administration would also be working on health care, infrastructure and welfare, “after taxes.”

