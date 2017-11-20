‘Wonder’ Week: story inspires Springboro students to choose kindness

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – For Springboro fourth and fifth graders a field trip to the movies Monday was about more than entertainment.

Students at Dennis Elementary School have been learning about compassion and reading the novel “Wonder.” The book, which debuted as a film with the same title, is about a boy named Auggie Pullman. Auggie looks different than his peers and the story follows his journey making friends and dealing with bullies at a new school.

The Ohio Department of Education designated November 13th-17th as “Wonder Week” to teach students lessons in kindness inspired by the story.

“We just want to make sure kids know how to be kind and demonstrate compassion,” said Dennis Elementary School principal Terrah Hunter. “We’re all human and that’s what connects us.”

More than 400 fourth and fifth grade students filled four auditoriums at the Cinepolis movie theater at Austin Landing for special screenings.

Students who have read the book said its theme resonates with them.

“You should always be kind to other people,” said fourth grade student Sophia Feldman.

Fifth grade student Leila Britton added, “You can learn that basically it doesn’t matter what you look like, it matters who you are on the inside.”

Dennis Elementary School teachers said they’ve noticed their students referencing the story’s characters and repeating its mantra of choosing kindness.

“I think that as adults, it’s something we can learn from children how easy it was to look past the outside and see someone for who they really are on the inside,” said fourth grade teacher Anna Weisman.