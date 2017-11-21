2 more men indicted in slayings of couple at used car lot

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two alleged accomplices indicted in the slayings of a couple at their used car lot in Cleveland are accused of helping the suspected shooter, who already was charged.

Cleveland.com reports that authorities accuse the newly indicted suspects of helping to rob the business in April as victims Trina Tomola and Michael Kuznik were closing for the day.

The charges against those suspects, 23-yer-old Jerome Diggs Jr. and 24-year-old Andrew Keener, include aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

The suspected shooter, Joseph McAlpin, was indicted on those and other charges, including some that could lead to a death sentence if he is convicted.

Court records listed no attorneys for the three defendants ahead of their arraignments, which are scheduled for Monday in Cuyahoga County court.

