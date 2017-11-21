ArriveSafe program to offer free cab rides

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driving program in the Miami Valley is helping local residents get home over the Thanksgiving holiday.

ArriveSafe program will offer free cab rides for up to a $50 fare for Montgomery County residents to arrive home safely.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says this program has provided nearly 6,000 free cab rides and it helps saves lives.

“Each and every day, there simply is no excuse for drinking and driving. This Thanksgiving holiday weekend, we’ll pay for a cab. You decide – do you want to go home in the back of a cab, or handcuffed in the back of a cruiser? Plan ahead and get home safely.”

The program starts Wednesday, November 22 at 6:00 p.m. to Sunday, November 26 at 6:00 a.m. and you can call ArriveSafe at 499-9999 to request a free cab ride.