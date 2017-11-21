Bridge in Dayton to close for more than 1 year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A bridge in Downtown Dayton that crosses the Great Miami River will be closed for more than a year and a half.

The Montgomery County Engineering Office said the bridge work on the Keowee State Bridge has begun and the roads around the bridge will be closed Monday, December 11.

The road work project is expected to be completed by September 1, 2019.

Keowee Street will not be closed until the Helena Street Bridge over the Great Miami River is open to traffic.  There will be access to businesses on Keowee Street, North Dixie Drive and Embury Park Road will be kept open at all times.

Keowee Street Bridge closed

Here is the detour for the Keowee Street Bridge

North Dixie Drive will be closed

Embury Park Road will be closed

Here is the detour for Embury Park Road

