CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations

Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Charlie Rose attends New York Magazine's 50th Anniversary Celebration in New York. The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News suspended Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution of his show following the sexual harassment report. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK (ASSOCIATED PRESS) – CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

Rose has been one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.” PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose’s nightly interview show after the Washington Post published an article Monday about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

CBS News President David Rhodes said there is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace. CBS had already suspended him.

Rose’s co-hosts on the morning show, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on Tuesday. King said the allegations did not fit the Rose she knew, but that “I’m clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this.”

