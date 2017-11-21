Clark Co. teacher arrested a year after deadly hit and run

BETHEL TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County teacher was arrested Monday following a deadly hit and run pedestrian crash from last year.

40-year-old Kristine Baggs is charged with failure to stop, tampering with evidence and two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Clark County Common Pleas Court website.

Baggs, a Kenton Ridge High School teacher was indicted Monday on those charges.

2 NEWS reached out to the Northeastern Local School District Superintendent  Dr. John Kronour who said,  This is an unfortunate set of circumstances. I’m sure no one wants to be involved in at this point in time.”

The crash happened in September of 2016 in Bethel Twp. on N. Tecumseh Rd. The victim, Lawrence J. Mason was 45-years-old at the time. According to a crash report, the driver fled the scene.

2 NEWS reached out to the prosecuting attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back. A defense attorney is not listed at this time.

An arraignment date has not been set.

