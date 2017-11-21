Clifton Mill ready for holiday rush after losing lights to flooding

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The staff at Clifton Mill have been working around the clock to get the grounds ready for all those families that will descend on the mill.

“The water came up so quickly. It actually started to creep up on the bridges here. It ended up covering them,” said Jessica Noes, the Manager of Clifton Mill.

Noes and the staff had to wait a few days to see the damage after flooding took over the property on November 6th.

“It took close to 4 or 5 days to even be able to check everything out. To see where to begin, how many lights we were going to need to replace,” said Noes.

Three months of hard labor washed away.

Now, it’s the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the big day is penciled in for Friday.

Meaning there’s not much time to dwell for the folks at Clifton Mill.

“My mindset then was to make sure everyone was focused and to make sure we got things done that needed to be done,” said Noes.

Clifton Mill will host a sneak peak on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The first 200 guests will get in for free.

The regular and traditional opening day is the day after Thanksgiving. The doors will open to the public at 5:00pm and the lights will turn on at 6:00pm.

The lights will be up through December 31st.

