Foodbank filling void left by grocery store fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in one East Dayton neighborhood say they’ll have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. After a devastating fire leveled Food for Less, one of the only grocery stores in the area, the Dayton Foodbank continues to offer groceries to those affected by the loss.

Tuesday, Foodbank staff and volunteers passed out fresh produce, bread, packaged snacks and other food.

“It really takes coming together to step up to help everybody in need,” said Foodbank advocacy and communications manager Lora Davenport. “We’re all neighbors right here.”

Residents receiving help said losing the grocery store was a devastating blow to many low and fixed income families and the Foodbank’s aid will offset mounting holiday costs.

“Many people that live on social security I’m sure know how rough it can be this time of year, and to lose our local grocery store like that is devastating,” said neighbor Debbie Sterling.

“I think it’s wonderful that somebody stepped up to help us and I’m very thankful for everything,” added another neighbor, Wanda Spurgeon.

Tuesday was the Foodbank’s third distribution for Food for Less victims.

It plans to hold the following distribution events at Laborers’ Local 1410 (228 E. Third Street, Dayton 45403):

November 29th

December 4th

December 12th

December 21st

The distributions will be open to anyone in need of food assistance. Clients must provide picture ID, proof of residence and qualify for food assistance.

Grace Cares from Grace Baptist Church in Kettering is offering free shuttle transportation from the close Food for Less site to Kroger at 1024 S. Smithville Road during the following days and times:

Mondays 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays 12-3 p.m.