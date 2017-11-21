Foodbank helping grocery store fire victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People affected by the fire that destroyed the Food For Less grocery store on E. Third St. can get some help on Tuesday morning.

The Foodbank of Dayton is holding a food distribution event from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be held at 56 Armor Place in Dayton.

It happened late on Thursday, November 9th. The fire destroyed the grocery store. The owner says he plans to rebuild, although no timetable has been set for that process to begin.

Food For Less was the primary grocery store for many people in the area.

This is the third food distribution organized by the Foodbank since the fire.

“The Foodbank recognizes the struggles that many families in our community face,” Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley said. “When living on a limited income is it difficult to get the food needed to feed your family.”

“Those impacted by by the Food for Less fire face even greater difficulty with the loss of their local grocer.”

People coming to Tuesday’s free food distribution must provide proof of residence and qualify for food assistance. Household eligibility guidelines are attached.