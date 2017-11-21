Holiday activities around the Miami Valley and surrounding cities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving is just days away and here are some activities to kick off the holiday season around the Miami Valley and surrounding cities.

What: 45th Annual Dayton Holiday Festival

When: November 24, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton

What: Five Rivers MetroParks Ice Rink

When: Friday, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 237 E. Monument Avenue, Dayton

What: Woodland Lights

When: Friday, November 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Washington Township Rec Center

What: 30th Anniversary of the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

When: Wednesday, November 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 75 Water Street, Clifton, Ohio

The first 200 guests will receive free admission Wednesday, November 22.

What: Kings Island Winterfest

When: Friday, November 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Mason, Ohio

What: PNC Festival of LIghts

When: November 18 to January 1 | Open Sunday to Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

What: Columbus Zoo Wildlights

When:Open Sunday to Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

