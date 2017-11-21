Huge gas line fire forces evacuations in suburban Detroit

By Published: Updated:

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Detroit say evacuations remain in effect following a massive gas line fire.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says fire broke out Monday night in Orion Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit. Township Fire Chief John Pender says the blaze occurred on vacant land.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern says the fire eventually burned itself out. Video posted on Facebook by police in nearby Auburn Hills showed flames shooting several dozen feet into the night sky.

Morgenstern says the blaze occurred after a gas transmission line ruptured, but the specific cause of the fire is unknown.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the office’s phone lines, including 911, are down as a result of the fire. Bouchard says no injuries have been reported.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s