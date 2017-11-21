Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years

Published:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.

U.S. District Court Judge Marco Hernandez also ordered Melissa Ann Blair to complete three years of post-release supervision and drug treatment and mental health programs.

According to court records, Blair kissed her boyfriend, inmate Anthony Powell, during a supervised prison visit and passed tiny balloons filled with meth from her mouth to his.

The kiss was part of a scheme devised by Powell and two fellow inmates to get the drugs into the prison.

Powell died of methamphetamine toxicity after two of the seven balloons burst in his stomach.

He had been serving a life sentence for aggravated murder in the stabbing death of his mother-in-law.

