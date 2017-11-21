Local businesses to participate in Small Business Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Twenty-four local businesses in the Miami Valley will participate in Small Business Saturday on November 25.

This information comes from our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette.

Xenia businesses encourage shoppers to visit and purchase items from local stores instead of national chain retail stores.

Here is a list of the participating stores:

Xenia Shoe & Leather

Wickline’s Florist & Garden Center

Los Mariachis

Orchard Lane Events

Our Family Soap,

X*ACT Whistle Stop Opry

Country Blessings Gifts & More

Sweets Boutique Bakery

Mary’s Odd’s & End

Coffee Hub

Tables of Contents

Blue Jacket Books

Gypsy Alley Boutique

The Flower Stop

Rusty N Chippy’s Vintage Boutique

Loan Star Pawn Shop

Yellow Dog Pet Supply

Associated Insurance Agencies

John Zeller

Tiffany Jewelers, Inc.

Montgomery Insurance & Investments

Live Gracefully Dance Studio

Joe Kennedy Real Estate

WBZI Classic Country Radio.

