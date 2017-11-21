Local businesses to participate in Small Business Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Twenty-four local businesses in the Miami Valley will participate in Small Business Saturday on November 25.
This information comes from our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette.
Xenia businesses encourage shoppers to visit and purchase items from local stores instead of national chain retail stores.
Here is a list of the participating stores:
- Xenia Shoe & Leather
- Wickline’s Florist & Garden Center
- Los Mariachis
- Orchard Lane Events
- Our Family Soap,
- X*ACT Whistle Stop Opry
- Country Blessings Gifts & More
- Sweets Boutique Bakery
- Mary’s Odd’s & End
- Coffee Hub
- Tables of Contents
- Blue Jacket Books
- Gypsy Alley Boutique
- The Flower Stop
- Rusty N Chippy’s Vintage Boutique
- Loan Star Pawn Shop
- Yellow Dog Pet Supply
- Associated Insurance Agencies
- John Zeller
- Tiffany Jewelers, Inc.
- Montgomery Insurance & Investments
- Live Gracefully Dance Studio
- Joe Kennedy Real Estate
- WBZI Classic Country Radio.
