Teen sentenced to 24 years to life in connection to 2016 November homicide

Quentin Brown in court Monday. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A judge sentenced the Dayton teen who fatally shot the victim near a car November 2016.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said 18-year-old Quentin Brown was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Benjamin Werner November 26, 2016.

On October 27, 2017 jury found Brown guilty on all of these counts:

  • Two counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.
  • Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the judge sentenced Brown to 24 years in prison before he can be considered eligible for parole.

 

