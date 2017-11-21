Teen sentenced to 24 years to life in connection to 2016 November homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentenced the Dayton teen who fatally shot the victim near a car November 2016.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said 18-year-old Quentin Brown was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Benjamin Werner November 26, 2016.

On October 27, 2017 jury found Brown guilty on all of these counts:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the judge sentenced Brown to 24 years in prison before he can be considered eligible for parole.