Woman shot in the leg in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3600 block of Otterbein Avenue, near Karwin Drive.

Someone called 911 and said a person had been shot in the leg.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The woman was able to walk to an ambulance. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Investigators say the woman was outside her house when she was shot.

Police have not released any suspect information. The shooting remains under investigation.