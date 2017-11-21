Police investigate drive-by shooting

(WDTN Photo/Robert Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still investigating an incident after two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m.Tuesday evening in the 4400 block of Queens Avenue.

According to police, a car was driving down the road and the passenger was shot in the hip and another person was hurt after a bullet shot out of a nearby car.

The 33-year-old passenger was taken Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other person refused treatment.

 

