DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating a reported shooting.

Police say a man drove himself to Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some officers went to the hospital to try and speak with the victim.

Other officers went to the potential scene of the shooting at E. Fairview Ave. and Parkland Avenue.

Police have not released the condition of the victim or any possible suspect information.