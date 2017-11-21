Police investigate possible sexual misconduct between student, school employee

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Police are investigating a report of sexual misconduct involving a school employee and a student.

Officers were called the Franklin City Schools after school administrators conducted an inquiry into rumors of sexual misconduct between a school employee and a 15-year-old student.

In a written release, Franklin Police say the parent, student and employee were all interviewed by school staff. The employee was placed on administrative leave while the internal investigation continued.

A criminal investigation is now underway by the Franklin Police Department.

According to the release, the employee resigned after being place on leave. The school employee was a cafeteria worker and a night shift custodian.

Police say they do not believe that any improper conduct occurred on school grounds or during school hours. No charges have been filed at this time and the criminal investigation is ongoing.

