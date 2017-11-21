Police look for suspect after stolen car hits pedestrians

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a suspect after a pedestrian strike early on Tuesday morning.

Police say someone stole a car, then tried to flee from officers.

The stolen car hit at least three people in the 100 block of E. Norman Avenue, near Eastview Avenue.

Police say none of the people hit by the car was taken to the hospital. The injuries are considered minor.

Officers found the car a short time later near Riverside Drive and E. Hudson Avenue.

Police called in a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, who ditched the car.

No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222-7867 (STOP).