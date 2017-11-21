Police look for suspect after stolen car hits pedestrians

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a suspect after a pedestrian strike early on Tuesday morning.

Police say someone stole a car, then tried to flee from officers.

The stolen car hit at least three people in the 100 block of E. Norman Avenue, near Eastview Avenue.

Police say none of the people hit by the car was taken to the hospital. The injuries are considered minor.

Officers found the car a short time later near Riverside Drive and E. Hudson Avenue.

Police called in a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, who ditched the car.

No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222-7867 (STOP).

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s