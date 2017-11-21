Travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving

By Published:

(NBC NEWS) –  The American Automobile Association is releasing its annual Thanksgiving travel forecast on Thursday and includes data on the days and hours you absolutely want to avoid hitting the road.

Although gas prices are the highest since Thanksgiving 2014, AAA’s expecting a record number of Americans to hit the road starting next Tuesday.

But AAA’s Tamara Johnson also says next Tuesday afternoon is one of the worst times to begin Thanksgiving travel by car.

AAA has even highlighted specific big city stretches of interstate to avoid Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

A twist to holiday travel this year, is traveling on days other than the holiday itself.

“So many more people are doing pre-holiday trips to take in all the experiences designed to get people into the spirit of the season,” said travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

Like Broadway plays and concerts such as Vivid Seats’ top holiday draw: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

This travel is expected to begin just as Thanksgiving travel ends.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s