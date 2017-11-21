Travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving

(NBC NEWS) – The American Automobile Association is releasing its annual Thanksgiving travel forecast on Thursday and includes data on the days and hours you absolutely want to avoid hitting the road.

Although gas prices are the highest since Thanksgiving 2014, AAA’s expecting a record number of Americans to hit the road starting next Tuesday.

But AAA’s Tamara Johnson also says next Tuesday afternoon is one of the worst times to begin Thanksgiving travel by car.

AAA has even highlighted specific big city stretches of interstate to avoid Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

A twist to holiday travel this year, is traveling on days other than the holiday itself.

“So many more people are doing pre-holiday trips to take in all the experiences designed to get people into the spirit of the season,” said travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

Like Broadway plays and concerts such as Vivid Seats’ top holiday draw: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

This travel is expected to begin just as Thanksgiving travel ends.