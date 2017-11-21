With Gods Grace Pantry serves thousands in less than a week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local food pantry is serving a record number of people in the Dayton area.

The pantry had boxes of carrots reaching the ceiling of their warehouse at 266 Springfield Street before last weekend.

As of Tuesday, their inventory is looking a lot lighter after serving more than 130,000 pounds of food this month.

Nicole Adkins and her family are working around the clock to help as many families as they can.

“We are going to be serving over 10,000 people this month. That is the highest we have ever done since we started,” said Adkins.

With Gods Grace Pantry started in 2015.

Each year more people come to them for help.

“The need is growing. A lot of people are just finding out about us. People are reaching back out and saying we didn’t know you are in our backyard,” said Adkins.

Local businesses and families donate food throughout the year.

“The food is coming in and going out as fast as it comes in,” said Adkins.

People are knocking on their door, asking for help , even when their closed.

Adkins says it’s harder than people think to keep the pantry stocked.

“We always need more donations from the local community. After the holidays, we have to think. These families are still going to need the help. We have to keep going and to provide for these families,” said Adkins.

They also need volunteers.

“Please just show up. You don’t need to fill out a form or anything that says, hey I’m going to come in to volunteer,” said Adkins.

On December 2nd, the pantry will also hold a toy drive.

“We are going to have Santa here. Cookies and crafts for the kids to enjoy on December 2nd from 1-4:00pm,” said Adkins.

The pantry is located here at 622 Springfield Street. They also post their food dives on Facebook.