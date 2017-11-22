Animal Resource Center to host annual adoption event

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is holding its annual “Send Them Home Saturday” event.

The event is happening at the ARC location at 6790 Webster Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. November 25.

Animal lovers can adopt dogs and puppies for $20 each, or cats and kittens for $10 each.

The first 25 people to participate will receive special pricing on pet adoptions.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines, licence and registration, dog obedience classes, and adoption kits.

Optional testing is available for an additional price.

Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery is sponsoring the event.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s