Animal Resource Center to host annual adoption event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is holding its annual “Send Them Home Saturday” event.

The event is happening at the ARC location at 6790 Webster Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. November 25.

Animal lovers can adopt dogs and puppies for $20 each, or cats and kittens for $10 each.

The first 25 people to participate will receive special pricing on pet adoptions.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines, licence and registration, dog obedience classes, and adoption kits.

Optional testing is available for an additional price.

Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery is sponsoring the event.