Butterball hotline rings in turkey talk

By Published: Updated:
Butterball Hotlline

(NBC News) When Americans sit down at the Thanksgiving table, 88% of them will be feasting on turkey. To make the perfect bird, everyone from novices to skilled chefs may need a little help.

Luckily, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help.

“This year, just for the season we’re open, we’ll take about 100,000 calls and then you can also text us. We’re on social media, so we’ll reach millions of consumers,” said Sue Smith, co-director of Butterball Turkey Talk-line.

Over 50 experts are standing by, November through December, to make sure every turkey goes smoothly from the store, to the kitchen, to the Thanksgiving table.

If you need some advice for cooking any and all brands of Turkey, through December 24th you can call 1-800-Butterball or text 844-877-3456.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s