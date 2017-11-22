City settles with dispatcher who slept through a 911 call

By Published:

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city has reached a settlement with a former fire dispatcher who slept through a 911 call.

Terms of the settlement between Peabody and John Brophy have not been disclosed. The Salem News reports that Brophy was fired after he fell asleep during a 2005 call concerning a 6-month-old infant who had stopped breathing.

Police and an ambulance crew heard the call and were able to reach the home in time to save the baby’s life.

An arbitrator later ruled the city needed to rehire Brophy — but he never returned to work, as then-Mayor Mike Bonfanti fired him again for failing to submit to a drug test. His lawyers contended he did not have to submit to the examination.

Neither Brophy nor the city returned requests for comment.

