Communications Director for Roy Moore resigns

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(NBC News) Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s communications director, John Rogers, has resigned, as Moore continues to deny any sexual misconduct against underage girls.

In a new interview, Moore again denied the allegations against him, and now it appears he has the president’s backing.

After weeks of silence, President Trump all but endorsed Moore Tuesday, despite prominent GOP leaders urging Moore to get out of the race.

Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, is putting the accusers’ faces front and center in a new video he released Wednesday, less than three weeks before the election.

The video highlights the accusations of sexual misconduct against Moore with a narrator reading the names of the nine woman accusing him, showing pictures of the woman when they were young.

“They were girls when Roy Moore immorally pursued them. Now they are women — witnesses to us all of his disturbing conduct,” the narrator continues. “Will we make their abuser a U.S. Senator?”

