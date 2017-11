WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters say an overheated piece of kitchen equipment led to a fire call at a West Carrollton restaurant.

Crews went to the Rally’s in the 5800 block of Springboro Pike, near W. Alex Bell Road just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in the kitchen of the restaurant.

Fire officials say a piece of equipment overheated, causing plenty of smoke, but no fire.

There was no property damage and no one was hurt.