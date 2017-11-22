Dayton teen to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, New York (WDTN) – An American Thanksgiving tradition will be getting some Ohio flair this year. Dayton native Raye Webb was selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

“I’m super excited,” said Webb. “I’ve always watched in previous years, so it’s crazy that I actually get to be in it.”

Webb is a brand ambassador and spokes-model for cheer uniform company TeamLeader. The company sponsors a group of cheerleaders from across the country to cheer on the “Spirit of America” team in the parade Thanksgiving morning.

Webb, a sophomore in high school, has been cheering competitively for much of her life and even attends online school so she can dedicate more time to the sport. She splits her time between Ohio and Texas while not traveling for competition or performances.

Webb told 2 NEWS she’s honored to be selected for the elite holiday performance and hopes to make her hometown proud.

“It’s cool because not very many people get to do this,” Webb said. “I think it’s super cool coming from Ohio… I’m just excited.”

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on WDTN (NBC) from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST.