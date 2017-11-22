DPS superintendent placed on administrative leave

Related Coverage DPS names Rhonda Corr as new superintendent

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After Tuesday night’s Dayton Public School board meeting, Superintendent Rhonda Corr was placed on paid administrative leave.

Following an executive session that lasted hours, the board motioned to relieve Corr of her duties.

The decision comes following a November 21 report and recommendation of a compliance officer concerning allegations of racial harassment and discrimination against Corr and the associate superintendent, according to the board president.

Corr will also be issued a pre-disciplinary hearing notice, as voted on by the board.

The board voted unanimously on all measures Tuesday night 6-0.

Associate Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli will serve as acting superintendent.

