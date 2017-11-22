DPS superintendent placed on administrative leave

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After Tuesday night’s Dayton Public School board meeting, Superintendent Rhonda Corr was placed on paid administrative leave.

Following an executive session that lasted hours, the board motioned to relieve Corr of her duties.

TO SEE VIDEO FROM THAT MEETING, CLICK HERE:

The decision comes following a November 21 report and recommendation of a compliance officer concerning allegations of racial harassment and discrimination against Corr and the associate superintendent, according to the board president.

Corr will also be issued a pre-disciplinary hearing notice, as voted on by the board.

The board voted unanimously on all measures Tuesday night 6-0.

Associate Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli will serve as acting superintendent.

2 NEWS is staying on top of this story and will have more information as it develops.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s