Law enforcement increasing patrols this holiday weekend

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The day before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest nights of the year for OVI arrests so law enforcement says they’re stepping up patrols throughout the weekend.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is doubling the amount of deputies paroling the roads this weekend compared to a normal weekend.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant says they will be looking for everything from drunk driving to bar fights to moving violations to even drug arrests.

“There’s a great deal of alcohol consumed,” Lt. Tennant said. “The night before the holiday.”

That’s why Lt. Tennant with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office says patrolling the roads these next few days is critically important to keeping drivers safe.

“You’ll end up with fatal accidents,” Lt. Tennant said. “You’ll end up with injury accidents. And a lot of drunk driving. You’re going to have overall a lot of people in jail.”

Last year, Montgomery County saw 2,697 injury accidents from Wednesday to Sunday of the Thanksgiving holiday. A portion of those were caused by people under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, it’s not just drunk driving Lt. Tennant says he’ll be looking out for.

“You’re also going to have fights and things like this that,” Lt. Tennant said. “May stem before or after these activities. In general, it’s everything.”

Federal funds will cover the overtime pay for deputies as they work long hours this week.

Lt. Tennant says he has a message for anyone planning to drink Wednesday night.

“Get a designated driver,” Lt. Tennant said. “Call for a cab. Like the commercial says buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you even think that you’re close, you are.”

From last year to this year, Montgomery County has seen a slight drop in OVI arrests. At this time last year, there were 798 OVI arrests. So far this year, there have been 776 OVI arrests.

“You could hurt or injure or kill someone else and you have to live with that for the rest of your life,” Lt. Tennant said. “And it’s just one poor decision that you made, but somebody else has to deal with it for the rest of their life.”

If you see a drunk driver, be sure to alert the Ohio State Highway Patrol by calling #677.