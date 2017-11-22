Man and dog die in crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Our crews are at the scene of a fatal crash in Miami Township.

One man and two dogs were in a car when a semi collided with them Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, care-flight was called and the man and one of the dogs died at the scene.

