Man and dog die in crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Our crews are at the scene of a fatal crash in Miami Township.

One man and two dogs were in a car when a semi collided with them Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, care-flight was called and the man and one of the dogs died at the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news