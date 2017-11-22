Mystery boom rattles tiny Colorado town

(KUSA) It has been 24 hours since widespread reports of a loud boom that rattled windows across a town in Colorado. Yet, there is still no definitive answer from authorities on what the source was.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says there has been nothing unusual they can report, ruling out complications with oil and gas lines.

Fort Lupton and Brighton Fire officials are also ruling out an explosion. Brighton fire received several calls from different parts of the Lochbuie area around 9 p.m. Monday.

They say they investigated two of the scenes calls came from and could not find an odor, flames or an explosion site.

The only thing that may suggest anything comes from the United States Geological Survey. They say one of their seismographs registered a waveform comparable to a freight engine rolling by around the same time the calls of a boom rolled in.

Whether or not the two are related is still a mystery.

