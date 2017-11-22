Ohio woman becomes second victim of tree-trimming accident

By Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman has died less than a week after being electrocuted when her co-worker accidentally touched a high-voltage power line while they trimmed trees in the bucket of a lift truck in Akron.

Authorities say 46-year-old Jessica Richmond, of Barberton, died at an Akron hospital on Sunday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Richmond died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Richmond fell from the bucket after her co-worker, 38-year-old George Csikos, of New Franklin, touched a power line on Nov. 14 and both were electrocuted. Csikos died at a hospital that day.

They were trimming trees for a homeowner.

