HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force to conduct an OVI sobriety checkpoint Wednesday.

The OVI Checkpoint will be in the 5900 block of North Dixie Drive from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers encourage everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving and make the responsible decision to not drink and drive.

