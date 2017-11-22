Police issue missing teen alert

Photo courtesy Sidney Police Department

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department issued a missing teen alert Wednesday.

The police department received a report that 15-year-old Avonell Martin was last seen at 7:45 a.m. when she went to say goodbye to a friend and said she’s going to Cleveland.

According to police, Martin got into a silver or grey mid sized car with tinted windows.

Police describe Martin is about 5 feet tall, 128 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black and blue coat with blue jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Avonell Martin please call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.

