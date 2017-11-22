Police issue missing teen alert

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department issued a missing teen alert Wednesday.

The police department received a report that 15-year-old Avonell Martin was last seen at 7:45 a.m. when she went to say goodbye to a friend and said she’s going to Cleveland.

According to police, Martin got into a silver or grey mid sized car with tinted windows.

Police describe Martin is about 5 feet tall, 128 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black and blue coat with blue jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Avonell Martin please call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.