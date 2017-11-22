Record number of drivers expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to AAA, an estimated 50.9 million Americans will hit the road Wednesday through Sunday.

An estimated 2.1 million of those drivers are from Ohio.

Both air travel and driving numbers are up, but nearly 90% of holiday travelers are driving this holiday weekend.

“Wednesday is the second busiest travel day of the period but by far the busiest day will be on Sunday,” said Cindy Antrican, a Public Relation Manager for AAA.

“Travel will be most definitely be way beyond what it has been. We anticipate numbers higher than we’ve seen in a dozen years,” said Antrican.

Another thing on the rise, gas prices

“High demand can compromise the supply situation. We are seeing prices 40 cents higher than they were this time last year,” said Antrican.

If you encounter a problem along the way, AAA says its best to play it safe.

“Pull over as far to the right as you can. Especially if you are on the highway. Do not get out of the car. Don’t get out to see what’s wrong. You already know there’s a problem. Wait for someone to come help,” said Antrican.

If you’re going to celebrate with a few drinks, they recommend having a plan before you pick up that glass.

“Don’t wait until you’re out there in a situation where you’ve been drinking. You need to think about that before you drink and before your judgment is impaired,” said Antrican.

AAA is calling this Wednesday Drunksgiving and says no one should miss their spot at the table for Thanksgiving.