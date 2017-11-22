Retired deputy makes a difference in his community

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy is continuing to make a difference since being off the job.

After retiring at the beginning of the year, Jeff Gray decided to maintain relationships with the people he helped take care of in Washington Township.

The township created a position for him to do just that through the STAR program. Gray now takes care of more than 100 elderly residents with the help of only one volunteer.

He helps do things around the house like switch out light bulbs or take out the trash. Gray also creates an emergency contact list and medical history packet that he placed on each fridge.

“We also do lock boxes on the outside of houses. So, in case of an emergency first responders don’t have to break down the front door. The code for the box will pop up through dispatch whether it’s a medic vehicle, police cruiser or fire truck,” said Gray.

Two of his biggest fans are 91-year-old Peggy Custer and 77-year-old Barbara Tokar.

Gray visits with both women several times a month sharing life stories and helping with whatever they need.

“If more men were like Jeff Gray, the world would be a better place,” said Custer.

Gray says he saw the need while working as a deputy and taking care of his own parents.

If you’re a Washington Twp. resident wanting to sign up for the STAR program, call 937-433-0152.