Sheriff’s office needs help identifying suspects using stolen credit cards

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for identifying two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.

In the surveillance photos provided by the sheriff’s office, it shows the male leaving and a female entering into a local Walmart stores in Miami County.

If you have any information about these suspects, you are encouraged to call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911 or leave an anonymous tip on the Miami County Sheriff’s website.

