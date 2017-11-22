Shoppers get ready for Black Friday deals at Walmart

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – As families get ready for Thanksgiving dinner, this week, many are also planning their after dinner shopping trips for Black Friday.

Just one day before Thanksgiving, 22-year-old Joshua Hunter was spotted browsing Walmart’s electronic section. He said he’s hoping to get his hands on a new smart TV, this Black Friday.

“I’ve been checking out the deals, comparing stores. Walmart has some pretty good prices. I’m pretty excited for tomorrow. Hopefully me and my mom can get what we’re looking for,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the plan is to eat Thanksgiving dinner early and then head out to the stores, so he and family can be one of the first in line. And he’s willing to stay out all night, if he has too.

“I usually don’t go to sleep from Thursday to Friday morning,” Hunter said with a laugh. “So I’ll probably be napping all day Friday.”

TVs, laptops, and even a hover board are some of the hot deals Walmart says shoppers can look forward to, starting at 6pm on Thanksgiving day. But, shoppers are invited to line up as early at 4pm.

Store manager Ashley Phillips says it’s their biggest shopping event of the season.

“We start setting up almost 24 hours in advance, just to bring in all the merchandise,” Phillips said. “We have an additional almost 300 to 400 pallets of merchandise coming in to our facility that are just hot deals for that day.”

Phillips said electronics like the Google Home Mini are most popular, this year, but the store will also offer sales on kids clothing and toys so parents can get their Christmas shopping done early.

“We normally have plenty of the items to go around so really just come out with your game face on, but just have fun,” Phillips said.