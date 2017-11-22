Staying safe on “Blackout Wednesday”

Officials say Thanksgiving eve is one of the most dangerous nights on the road. It’s become known as “Blackout Wednesday”. College students come home for break and get together with friends and often the night ends with drinking and driving. AAA explains why it’s so important to be extra cautious if you are out on the roads.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.