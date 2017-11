HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police are investigating a break-in at a cell phone store.

Officers were called to the Boost Mobile on Brandt Pike near Fishburg Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the front door smashed in with a brick.

The store owner says some money was taken.

Police didn’t say if any phones were taken.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Huber Heights Police at (937) 233-1565.