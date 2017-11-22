Woman raises money for homeless man who gave her his last $20

PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.

The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20.

McClure promised she would return to pay him. “Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn’t repay him at that moment because I didn’t have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks,” McClure writes in a GoFundMe post.

McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, have since raised over $30,000 in a GoFundMe account for the former ammunition technician.

The pair hope to get “Johnny” an apartment and help with transportation.

